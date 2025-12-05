The New York Knicks are walking a tightrope without a safety net, and the early returns from the 2025–26 season prove just how fragile their depth really is.

While the roster is loaded with talent at the top, injuries have exposed a glaring weakness in the backcourt that no amount of grit can paper over. OG Anunoby struggling with a hamstring injury and Landry Shamet hurting his shoulder has put the team in a difficult spot, forcing new head coach Mike Brown to lean on players who simply aren’t ready for the spotlight.

The good news is that Anunoby is expected to return on Friday night against the Utah Jazz, signaling that the Knicks are slowly getting a bit healthier.

However, his return doesn’t solve the fundamental issue plaguing the second unit. The Knicks still don’t have a primary backup point guard, and that void has forced them to lean heavily on second-year developmental prospect Tyler Kolek. The results have been underwhelming, and it is becoming clear that Kolek still has plenty of growth required before he can be considered a trusted second option for a contender.

Tyler Kolek Is Not Ready For The Bright Lights Yet

The numbers don’t lie, and right now, they paint a picture of a player trying to tread water in the deep end. Kolek is averaging just 3.6 points and two assists per game while playing less than 10 minutes a night over 17 appearances. His efficiency is a major concern, shooting .436 from the field and a pedestrian .296 from three-point range.

For a team with championship aspirations, those splits are difficult to trust in high-leverage moments. Kolek needs to work on his efficiency across the board if he’s going to earn more playing time. You cannot have a backup point guard who is known for ball distribution and is still struggling there—he is picking up two assists per game—and struggling to space the floor. The physical contributions simply aren’t matching the opportunity he has been given by necessity.

A Glue Guy Fighting For His NBA Life

Despite the statistical struggles, there is a reason the Knicks have refused to give up on him. Kolek represents a classic “glue guy” on the bench, and players love the energy and competitive spirit he brings to the locker room. He has everything it takes from a mental perspective; he just needs the game to slow down for him physically.

Teammate Miles McBride offered a candid assessment of what makes Kolek valuable beyond the box score.

“He’s a goofball, he’s a funny dude, but he takes his job really seriously,” McBride told The Post. “I’m happy he’s here. He has a personality that he knows how to mess with everybody the right way, in the sense of he can get under your skin a little bit but you always know it’s all love and he’s joking.”

Mike Brown Must Balance Trust With Production

The challenge for Mike Brown is balancing the development of a young player with the urgent need to win games. Kolek seems fully aware of the stakes, acknowledging that his spot in the rotation is far from guaranteed.

“Especially a guy like me, I’m fighting for my life,” Kolek said. “I’m trying to get as many minutes as I can, get the coach’s trust, get these guys’ trust as much as I can, so I gotta bring not just the basketball stuff every day, but my personality, my energy, give those guys whatever I can to help the team.”

That desperation is admirable, but desperation doesn’t facilitate offense in the fourth quarter. The Knicks need Kolek to evolve from a great locker room guy into a reliable floor general immediately. If he can’t make that leap, the team’s lack of backcourt depth could turn a promising season into a frustrating grind.