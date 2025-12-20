The New York Knicks looked gassed on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite persevering through a tough schedule, New York’s six-game winning streak came to an end Friday with a 107-116 loss to Philadelphia.

Knicks couldn’t keep up with energized Sixers

Most of the team showed signs of major fatigue. They were just in Las Vegas for the NBA Cup, which they won, and immediately turned around to a back-to-back, facing two teams who have been well rested in recent weeks.

That’s three games in three different cities in just four days.

The Sixers hadn’t played since Sunday, and the extra rest they were able to get showed on the court. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe gave them problems all night, as the Knicks simply couldn’t slow them down from the get go.

Additionally, the Knicks’ top players couldn’t get going on the offensive end. Jalen Brunson shot just 7-for-21 from the field, and OG Anunoby had just two points in 32 minutes, showing clear signs of fatigue down the stretch of the game.

Knicks are not using the schedule as an excuse

Besides the chaotic schedule, Brunson said there is no excuses for the loss to the Sixers.

“We’ve got to hold each other to a higher standard,” Brunson said, via SNY.

The one positive that can be taken away was the performance of Mitchell Robinson. He had one of the best games of his career with 21 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks, and knocking down seven of eight free throws, which is a huge development going forward.

The Knicks will take Saturday to rest and regroup for Sunday, when they have their next game against the Miami Heat at home.