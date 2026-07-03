Josh Hart somehow got dragged into a fake Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding guest list, because the internet gets bored and starts throwing darts at a wall. Hart shut it down with two words online: fake news.

Funny enough, the Knicks part of this is actually the cleaner story. Josh Hart is one of the easiest players on the roster to understand from a fan’s seat, and one of the harder ones to price from a front office chair.

He is the guy every contender wants until it is time to count the dollars. He rebounds like a forward, pushes pace like a guard, annoys opponents for a living, and somehow turns weird side quests into extra attention for the team. I mean, sure, put him on every fake wedding list if that is the price of the bit.

The Knicks know what Hart means

Hart is not a clean box-score player. That explains why arguments around him can get a little goofy. If you judge him only by scoring, you miss the whole point of why Tom Thibodeau trusted him so much before Mike Brown inherited a championship roster.

Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates during the Knicks championship ticker tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes in downtown Manhattan. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Knicks need his chaos. They need his rebounding, his second-effort possessions, his willingness to do the stuff stars usually prefer to avoid. Those skills matter more in playoff games when every loose ball feels personal.

The money part is trickier. Hart is extension-eligible soon, and the Knicks already have bigger checks staring at them. Karl-Anthony Towns has a monster decision sitting out there, Deuce McBride carries trade value, and the front office still has to keep enough bench depth around Jalen Brunson.

Josh Hart’s next Knicks number matters

The fake wedding thing is harmless. The extension window is not. Hart has made it pretty clear he likes New York, and the Knicks should want him around because players with his edge do not appear in free agency every July.

I would try to keep it reasonable instead of treating the title as permission to overpay everyone. Hart is worth real money, but the Knicks have to protect enough flexibility to stay mean around Brunson and Towns.

If Hart wants to be part of the long run, New York should find a path. Just maybe do the contract before the next fake celebrity invite eats the timeline for another afternoon.