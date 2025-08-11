ESPN broadcaster believes Knicks can win the East in the 2025-26 season

The New York Knicks’ expectations are the highest they have been in the 21st century. With a new head coach and a revamped bench following their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, many are expecting New York to take a big leap in the 2025-26 season.

ESPN’s Mark Jones believes Knicks can win the East next season

ESPN’s Mark Jones is one of those who sees them reaching the expectations. He believes the Knicks have the potential to win the Eastern Conference and advance to the NBA Finals next season.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“I think the Knicks have the roster to win the East,” Jones said in an appearance on Knicks Fan TV. “Especially when I look at the incremental improvements that Mike [Brown] can make. I think Mike — knowing him — is way ahead of the game in New York, he’s already done his homework.”

Jones is also the play-by-play announcer for the Sacramento Kings on NBC Sports California, so he has seen firsthand what Brown can bring to a team as a head coach. Brown was the coach of the Kings for the past three seasons and led them to be the top offense in the league in the 2022-23 season.

The Knicks are a much better team than last year

New York’s biggest weaknesses last season were at the head coaching spot and the bench unit. Tom Thibodeau never fully maximized his star-studded roster that included Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and the bench unit was one of the worst-performing in the entire league among other teams’ benches.

They addressed that by hiring Brown to be the head coach and signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency. By doing those, they are now in a much better position to compete for a title as they now have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Furthermore, the Eastern Conference is expected to be wide open next season. With injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton that will keep them sidelined for the entire season, New York has the opportunity to take over the East and finish the season atop the conference leaderboard.

They should be in a strong position to reach the NBA Finals, which would be a huge stepping stone for them. Ultimately, a lot still has to go right for them, but believing that they will make the Finals after having a strong summer is a valid belief.