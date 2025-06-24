ESPN analyst warns Knicks will regret not pursuing Kevin Durant

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes finally ended, but not with him in a New York Knicks uniform. The Houston Rockets completed a deal with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday to bring in Durant and send Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, one first-round pick, and five second-round picks to Phoenix.

The trade ends a months-long saga in which it became clear that Durant was on his way out of Phoenix. The Knicks were among the teams heavily rumored to get him, and they were also on Durant’s preferred destinations list, but they didn’t express interest in pursuing him.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg thinks the Knicks made a mistake not acquiring Kevin Durant

ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg thinks that the Knicks’ decision will become a bad one.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

“Reposting as we see just how little it cost for the Rockets to acquire this still transcendent player. The Knicks (and others) will regret not making this move,” Greenberg posted on X.

The Rockets were able to acquire Durant without giving up other core pieces, such as Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason. The 15-time All-Star will be in his age-37 season next season, but he is still one of the top scorers in the league.

The Knicks didn’t need to sacrifice core pieces for Durant

However, unlike the Rockets, the Knicks didn’t have the young pieces or the draft capital to make a splash deal for Durant. If they were to trade for him, it would have come at the cost of some core pieces such as Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby and another rotation piece.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York is in a position where a massive blockbuster is not necessary. They are coming off a season in which they were just two games shy of an NBA Finals appearance, so a complete roster overhaul isn’t needed.

Rather, they should prioritize depth and improve the bench as opposed to shaking up the core. Having Durant would have been a nice luxury, but they are still in a great position to win with their current core.