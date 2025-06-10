ESPN analyst wants Knicks to hire former Warriors coach

As the New York Knicks continue their search for a new head coach this offseason, the coaches that they are targeting are becoming clearer. As of now, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd appears to be the guy that they are most interested in.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wants the Knicks to hire Mark Jackson

However, it is not a guarantee that the Mavericks will allow the Knicks to hire him, which means they must keep all of their options open. It seems like the Knicks want a guy with plenty of coaching experience and someone who they firmly believe can get them to the next level of being true title contenders.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

One guy who could fit that criteria is former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith vouched for New York to hire Jackson as their next head coach.

“This man was responsible for building Golden State before Steve Kerr was brought in and took over and piggybacked off of that,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take.

Jackson’s building of the Warriors’ dynasty could entice the Knicks

Jackson, who was also a former player for the Knicks, coached the Warriors for three seasons from 2011-14. In those seasons, he reached the postseason twice and built the foundation for what eventually became a Golden State dynasty.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The visionary of hiring Jackson would be a similar stepping stone for New York in this case. Tom Thibodeau helped get the team back to relevancy and built them into who they are now, but he just couldn’t get them over the top.

Jackson could be someone who can get this team to the next level, given his experience of developing the Warriors into the dynastic group they became. Ultimately, it is unknown if Jackson is on the Knicks’ radar or not, but he could be a name of interest as they continue their search.