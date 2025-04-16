ESPN analyst says Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau could be on the hot seat

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This postseason is undoubtedly the biggest for New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. With this being the third consecutive playoff appearance for him as head coach, the expectations are much higher for him given the talent on the roster.

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau could be coaching with his job on the line

After fizzling out in the second round in each of the last two seasons, the Knicks made two win-now moves in the offseason by acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. With Jalen Brunson still at the helm, this is undoubtedly the most talented roster the Knicks have had entering the playoffs in over a decade.

Because of that, Thibodeau’s job could be on the line if they disappoint once again in the playoffs. The route to making the Finals is going to be a gauntlet, as they face a hungry Detroit Pistons in round 1 and could have to face the defending champion Boston Celtics in round 2 if both teams advance.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins thinks that Thibodeau is under the most pressure in this year’s postseason.

“I’m looking at Tom Thibodeau right now, and I’m saying you’re in the hot seat,” Perkins said. “You’re under pressure. What they gave up to get Mikal Bridges, you go and you get Karl-Anthony Towns in the off-season. So, you basically went all in, and the Knicks are on record saying that we’re on record saying that we’re trying to get the personnel to match the defending champs.”

The Knicks need to prove themselves to be contenders this year

A big knock on the Knicks this season has been their inability to beat the teams ranked above them. They went 0-10 against the top 3 teams in the NBA, including the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, and they also went winless against the Lakers, Clippers, and Warriors, all of which are playoff teams.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With their immense talent, it’s easy to blame coaching for those shortcomings in those matchups. Thibodeau has helped shape the culture of the team and established a winning environment, but the jury is still out on whether or not he is the guy that can win them a championship.

A lot will be discovered about Thibodeau and this Knicks squad during the postseason. If it results in another early exit, big changes could be forthcoming for the organization.