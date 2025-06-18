ESPN analyst rips Knicks for not pursuing Kevin Durant

The New York Knicks made it clear earlier this week that they had no interest in pursuing Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant in a trade. The 15-time All-Star is on the trade block, and rumors were swirling that New York could make a blockbuster deal to bring him in.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wanted the Knicks to get Kevin Durant

However, despite many Knicks fans agreeing that acquiring a soon-to-be 37-year-old star would not have boded well for the team, some feel that they should have gone all in on Durant. One of those who feel that way is ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

“Of course, this is a mistake. This is idiocy, to be very honest with you,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “Anybody that has a speck of knowledge about the game of basketball, you can’t justify not wanting KD on your squad. There is not a system he can’t play in. There is not a system that he can’t complement, this is KD!”

Durant would have certainly increased the Knicks’ title odds after they just had their most successful season in 25 years. However, acquiring him would have come at the expense of core players such as Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, and Durant’s advanced age makes such a move a calculated risk.

The Knicks don’t need to make a blockbuster move

He is still one of the top scorers in the NBA, as he averaged 26.6 points per game this past season with the Suns. However, the Knicks are in a position where they don’t need to make another blockbuster deal to get themselves over the top.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Rather, they should prioritize making depth moves to enhance the bench unit. They can fill out some spots on the roster with veterans who can help make them a deeper squad.

Having Durant would have been a nice luxury, but it is safe to say that the Knicks are choosing the right direction by avoiding a blockbuster deal for him.