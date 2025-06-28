ESPN analyst calls out Knicks during head coaching search

The New York Knicks have faced a ton of criticism since they began looking for a new head coach at the start of this month. Many believe that New York fired Tom Thibodeau hastily and without a true blueprint plan to replace him swiftly.

They have checked in on several different candidates and have formally interviewed four coaches. Those coaches are Taylor Jenkins, Mike Brown, Micah Nori, and James Borrego.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst calls out the Knicks’ process in finding a head coach

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst chimed in on the search and feels that the Knicks are not close to making a decision.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I’m not going to pretend like I know everything that’s going on there. But if they loved their options, I don’t know if they’d keep doing interviews,” Windhorst said on the Rich Eisen Show.

As previously mentioned, the Knicks have interviewed several candidates for the vacant position. They have had their eyes set on experienced coaches but have not come close to landing one at this time.

The Knicks don’t need to rush their decision

However, their process can also be tabbed as simply conducting due diligence. The Knicks are the only team with a head coaching vacancy at this time, so there is no need to rush their decision to hire someone.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Furthermore, they are in a position where they can be the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference next season, so they will want to ensure that the person they hire to become head coach will be the guy to help them take the next step forward.

It is unclear how much longer the head coaching search will last, but they shouldn’t rush their decision. They have an entire summer to make a decision, and it should be a decision they are confident in making.