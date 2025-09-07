ESPN analyst boldly predicts Knicks will reach the Finals in 2026

Many around the NBA are expecting the New York Knicks to make a deep run next season. Some are even going as far as to say that they will win the championship next season, which would be the first time since 1973 that they have climbed the mountain.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes the Knicks will reach the finals

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith walked back on the idea that the Knicks will win the championship, but he still believes they can come out of the East.

“I don’t think you’re gonna see them win the championship, but are you ready for this? I think the Knicks are going to the finals,” Smith told a caller on his show. “Giannis doesn’t have Lillard anymore. Jayson Tatum is out for the year. Cleveland wet the bed in the postseason. No reason to believe that can’t happen again.”

New York has a golden opportunity to take advantage of what will likely be a much weaker Eastern Conference next season. The Boston Celtics won’t have Jayson Tatum due to injury, the Indiana Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton all season, and the Milwaukee Bucks are in limbo with Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially on the fence of leaving.

The Knicks are a much better team heading into next season

The Knicks are one of the few teams bringing back their entire core from last season while also building upon it. They signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to help with the bench scoring, and those two are much bigger upgrades than their previous bench options.

Furthermore, the Knicks’ offense is sure to improve under new head coach Mike Brown, who heavily emphasizes a strong offensive system.

New York’s expectations are the biggest they’ve been since the start of the 21st century, and they have the opportunity to bring some buzz to the city this upcoming season.