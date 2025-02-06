Do the Knicks need more from their deadeye sixth man?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the New York Knicks want to give themselves the best chance to win a championship in 2024-25, they’ll need their treasured sixth man to up his game in the second half of the season.

Miles McBride has more he could be giving the Knicks

Knicks Film School’s DJ Ace has not been satisfied with Miles McBride’s output and wants to see more from him the rest of the way out:

“Going to need more from Deuce McBride going forward. His defense and spacing gives him a very high floor but the finishing has been terrible and the 3pt shooting efficiency has regressed a bit,” DJ Ace published on X on Thursday morning.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

McBride could lift Knicks’ bench offense

McBride scored in double figures in seven of his first 10 games played this year. However, since the game after his seventh such performance on Nov. 13 until now, the West Virginia product has had 11 double-digit scoring games across 31 contests.

When looking at his efficiency peripherals, McBride has taken a step back with his three-point shooting marksmanship. He is dialing in 36.7 percent of his looks, which is respectable, but not close to the commendable 41 percent he drained a year ago.

Overall, the Ohio native’s 9.1 points per affair could be increased. He has the talent and skill set to elevate the league’s worst second-unit offense, which is putting up a mere 21.3 PPG. That figure won’t cut it if the Knicks want to even make it past the handful of contending teams in the Eastern Conference, a la the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Nevertheless, should McBride turn up his game from here on out, New York will be better equipped to vie for a title come June.