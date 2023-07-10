Do the Knicks have something special in undrafted guard?

Brian Miller/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Despite losing their first two Summer League matches, several New York Knicks players have distinguished themselves with strong individual performances. While DaQuan Jeffries led the scoring in the first game, undrafted free agent Jaylen Martin demonstrated impressive skills in the team’s defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.

Jaylen Martin: A Rising Talent in Action

Martin concluded the game with 5-of-14 field goals, 3-of-11 three-pointers, contributing 15 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

Reflecting on his performance, Martin stated, “I feel like as the game went on, I loosened up and was able to play my game. Just get comfortable on the court.”

Martin, in the previous year, was associated with the YNG Dreamerz in the Overtime Elite league. He averaged 14 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists while achieving a 49.1% field goal percentage and 26.7% from the three-point range. Although not renowned for his long-range shooting, at 6’6″ and 216 pounds, Martin’s scoring ability and decent rebounding skills are commendable.

Martin’s Aspiration: Securing a Spot on Knicks’ Roster

At the age of 20, Martin is vying for a two-way contract with the Knicks. Fortunately, his Sunday night performance left a positive impression on the coaching staff, but it also revealed areas where he needs improvement.

Knicks Summer League coach Dice Yoshimoto acknowledged Martin’s performance and potential: “He did some good things and some things he needs to work on. Anybody coming into this league either from college or OTE … has to learn how to be a pro. Since the draft, he’s done that. He’s been in the gym all day. He’s a gym rat. He wants to learn. He wants to get better. Sky is the limit for him.”

With his remarkable work ethic, Martin has the potential to become an outstanding player over time. However, the Knicks have limited roster spots available.

Martin’s Probable Future: G-League Development

The more plausible scenario envisages Martin signing up with the Knicks’ G-League team, the Westchester Knicks. There, he can continue honing his skills and stay prepared for a call-up to compensate for any team injuries. This scenario allows Martin to gradually develop his game while staying connected to the Knicks’ ecosystem.