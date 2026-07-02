Deuce McBride is the kind of player Knicks fans get attached to, which is exactly why his name keeps showing up in the trade pile.

He is cheap, useful, tough, and tradable. Miles McBride averaged a career-best 12.0 points with 2.6 assists while shooting 41.3 percent from three this past season, and that kind of contract does not sit quietly when a team starts hunting for frontcourt help.

I get why fans hate it. McBride feels like the guy you are supposed to keep because he does the annoying work and does not need the ball every trip. But the Knicks are not shopping feelings. They are staring at money, minutes, and a bench that may need a different shape.

The Knicks have to price McBride honestly

There is a version of this where trading him looks foolish in six months. He defends, he shoots, and he has already survived the playoff furnace. I would not treat him like spare change.

Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) fights for a rebound against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) and guard Miles McBride (2) and forward OG Anunoby (8) during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is also a version where his value is never higher. He is on a manageable number, teams know he can play real minutes, and the Knicks may need a center or another flexible forward more than another small guard.

The Knicks danger is overthinking it

The worst outcome would be dumping McBride just to say they saved a few dollars. That would be cheap, not sharp. If he goes, it has to be for a player who fixes something real.

I keep landing in the middle here. I would rather keep Deuce than talk myself into a fake upgrade. But if the Knicks can turn him into size, rebounding, or a cleaner backup center path, the front office has to listen.

Winning does that to a roster. Good players become trade chips because the roster gets expensive and every small hole starts to look bigger.