The New York Knicks are one victory away from winning their first ever NBA Cup title. While the game does not affect their regular season record, they are playing for a big cash prize and to make a statement.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is the favorite to win NBA Cup MVP

The Knicks will be led by their leader and captain, Jalen Brunson. The superstar guard is averaging 34.8 points in the NBA Cup this season, rising to the occasion when the lights get a bit brighter.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As a result, he is now the current favorite to win the cup MVP award, with his teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, right behind him.

The first Spur to crack the list is De’Aaron Fox at No. 3, with superstar Victor Wembanyama at No. 5. Wembanyama has just returned from injury and was on a minutes restriction on Saturday in the cup semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Brunson is coming off a masterpiece in the semifinals

Brunson has a very strong chance at claiming the cup MVP, especially if New York comes out on top. The team’s offense runs through him, and he has proven time and time again that he is capable of bringing the team to greater heights.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brunson had his best performance of the season in the semifinals against the Orlando Magic, scoring 40 points on 16-for-27 shooting from the field and dishing out eight assists. His performance propelled the Knicks to a 132-120 victory, their ninth win over their last 10 games.

Brunson and the Knicks will look to take down the Spurs for the cup title on Tuesday at 8:30 PM EST.