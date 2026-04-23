There is no indication as of now that the New York Knicks would do the unthinkable, which would be to let go of head coach Mike Brown after just one season. However, given the massive expectations placed on them this season, an underwhelming finish could change that very quickly.

Knicks could look at Billy Donovan as a head coach replacement

New York is in the midst of their first round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, a series in which New York is a heavy favorite. However, they are coming off a devastating Game 2 loss at home in large part due to inept coaching from Brown.

That leaves the conversation open for a potential change if things go south this postseason. ESPN’s Shams Charania said that playoff teams that exit early could look at Billy Donovan as a potential target for a head coach replacement.

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“I mean, his name is going to be involved in these job searches that could be coming up around the league just based on playoff exits and different things that happen over the next few weeks,” Charania said on the 104.3 The Score radio show.

Donovan spent the last six seasons as head coach of the Chicago Bulls, which recently came to an end after a disappointing season as he stepped down as head coach. Donovan won two NCAA championships as head coach of the Florida Gators two decades ago.

A stunning playoff loss could quickly end Brown’s tenure

Brown led the Knicks on a successful season in his first year as head coach, posting a 53-29 record and finishing third in the Eastern Conference. However, many would view the season as a massive failure if they don’t capitalize on their Eastern Conference Finals appearance from last season, with many arguing an NBA Finals appearance should be the bare minimum.

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It’s unlikely that the Knicks would fire Brown after just one season, but a stunning playoff upset loss could change that. New York is in a title window, so they are looking to take advantage of their window and move on from opportunities that aren’t working.

The Donovan conversation may die as the playoffs continue, but his name will certainly be one to monitor in the interim.