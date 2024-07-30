Could the Knicks swing a deal for Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela?

The New York Knicks have had a busy offseason. From trading for Mikal Bridges, to extending the contracts of Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, and even head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have had their hands full.

Despite the numerous additions, one subtraction from last year’s roster stands out. Isaiah Hartenstein, New York’s starting center last season, departed to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency, leaving the Knicks’ center rotation looking extremely thin.

Could Clint Capela become an option for the Knicks?

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Internally, the Knicks have Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims, and Ariel Hukporti holding down the fort at center, but this may not be enough. SNY’s David Vertsberger recently suggested a mock trade involving Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela.

Knicks would be parting ways with fan favorite guard in mock trade scenario

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In Vertsberger’s scenario, the Knicks would be parting ways with Miles McBride, and including Precious Achiuwa in a sign-and-trade to acquire Capela. McBride has become expendable in light of the Knicks drafting Tyler Kolek in the second round, and Achiuwa is still in the fray to return to New York.

“There aren’t a great deal of high-end bigs available,” Vertsberger writes. “But the retooling Hawks could look to part ways with Capela.”

Capela has been a consistent double-double machine in his NBA career

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Capela, a 10-year NBA veteran, has been the model of consistency at the center position, averaging 12.3 points and 10.7 rebounds for his career, and has averaged a double-double in seven straight seasons. Last season, Capela averaged 11.5 points, and 10.6 rebounds per game for a middling Hawks team. His best season came in the 2020-2021 season when he averaged 15.2 points, a league-leading 14.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.

Capela would provide New York with a lethal center rotation with him and Mitchell Robinson. Both have similar play styles, so it should be easy for the Knicks to figure out how to implement Capela should they strike a deal for him. Nonetheless, the Knicks will continue to monitor the situation as they look to improve upon a championship-contending roster.