Could the Knicks reunite with legendary coach in the offseason?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks could make some big changes over the summer, including a possible head coaching change. While nothing at this time indicates that the Knicks will move on from Tom Thibodeau in the offseason, a disappointing playoff finish could change that expectation.

Knicks could target Jeff Van Gundy to replace Tom Thibodeau

If they do fire Thibodeau, they do have some options already available for certain. Former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone and former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins will both be the top coaches available in the market after both were let go by their respective teams, but the Knicks could go a different route for a new head coach.

This season, former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy returned to coaching as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers under Tyronn Lue. The Clippers have enjoyed a successful themselves by making the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and 50 regular season wins.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

That success could convince Van Gundy to seek a return to being a head coach, and Lue could see that as a possibility this upcoming offseason.

“It all depends on if he wants to do it or not. I would hate to lose him, but he’s the most qualified. Like I said, it’s all up to JVG if he wants to coach and be a head coach again. [He] changed our defense and our program defensively and brought us some things that we haven’t been accustomed to that’s worked. … He’s great for us. He’d be a great head coach again as well,” Lue said via The Athletic’s Law Murray.

Van Gundy could help the Knicks reach the next step

Van Gundy was head coach of the Knicks from 1996-2001, which included playoff appearances each season and an NBA Finals appearance in 1999. Though he has been out of the head coaching realm for almost 20 years, he could still be a strong candidate to lead a Knicks team that needs a face who can get them to the next competitive tier.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thibodeau has helped reshape the culture around the Knicks and made New York a winning environment again, but he has failed to make it past the second round in each of his playoff appearances with New York. Van Gundy could help them reach that next step, as he has experience doing so.

As of now, it is unclear if Van Gundy is seeking a head coaching job, but if he is, New York could jump on the opportunity to reunite with a franchise icon.