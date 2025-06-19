Could the Knicks reunite with former 6MOY runner-up in a deal with Raptors?

As the offseason gets underway for most teams, many wonder how the New York Knicks will approach the trade market. While their starting five could look close to what it was last season, any spot except for Jalen Brunson’s is pretty much up for grabs at the right price.

Could the Knicks re-acquire Immanuel Quickley?

One of the players whom they traded away two seasons ago is now back on the trade block. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, former Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Immanuel Quickley is among the players that the Raptors could look to trade this summer.

“Sources say that the Raptors would be willing to part with either RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for a significant roster upgrade. Several

league figures with knowledge of the Raptors’ thinking have likewise asserted that they could show a willingness to move center Jakob Poeltl as well,” Fischer wrote.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Quickley just spent his first full season with the Raptors, though it was marred by injuries. He appeared in just 33 games this season and averaged 17.1 points and 5.8 assists on 42% shooting from the floor and 38% from three.

His numbers reflect a close resemblance to the production he provided as a sixth man with the Knicks. That same production allowed him to receive a five-year, $175 million contract from the Raptors last offseason.

The Knicks cannot financially afford to bring Quickley back

Bringing him back would make a lot of Knicks fans happy, as he brought energy off the bench and was a gifted backup scorer to Brunson. However, the lucrative contract makes it a tall task to bring him back, as with the CBA rules, they would have to give up some core rotation pieces to afford keeping Quickley.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

One of the main reasons why the Knicks traded him despite the positive production was because of the money he was going to demand in free agency. The Knicks and Quickley couldn’t agree on a new extension during the 2023 offseason, which led to him playing on an expiring deal.

Ultimately, that led to him being traded to Toronto with RJ Barrett in exchange for OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa. Anunoby has become a staple of the Knicks’ defense since his arrival, and the trade paid off for them almost immediately, while the Raptors continue to be in the depths of a rebuild.

Quickley would not have a defined role with Jalen Brunson on the roster

It is highly unlikely that the Knicks would bring Quickley back, as there is no proper role for him to get the minutes he would want. Part of the reason he was seeking a new opportunity in the first place was to get a chance to start, something that wasn’t going to happen with Brunson already at the point guard spot.

Rather than focusing on players who have big contracts that could come back to bite them, they should focus on making small depth additions to improve the roster while also staying below the second apron. The Knicks have a talented enough group to compete for a title; they just need to fill out the depth spots.

Bringing back Quickley sounds like a good idea, but for many logistical reasons, it is a reunion that is not worth entertaining.