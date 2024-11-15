Could the Knicks pursue Jazz veteran bench scorer?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have a loaded starting five, but a lack of depth behind them off the bench has become a glaring issue to start the season. Injuries to Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson have left them with very few go-to options in the second unit, exhausting the starting unit in the early going.

Should the Knicks pursue Jordan Clarkson?

The Knicks currently rank dead last in bench points with just 19.3 and they have the fourth-fewest assists per game off the bench at just 5.5. Fadeaway World’s Fran Leiva proposed a mock trade in which the Knicks would acquire Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for Robinson.

“Clarkson, who’s been putting up 14.4 points a game this season, would bring that much-needed scoring punch off the bench, giving the Knicks some firepower when their starters need a breather,” Leiva wrote.

Clarkson is one of the top reserves in the league

Clarkson, 32, is a 10-year NBA veteran who has spent the last six seasons with the Jazz. Primarily a bench scorer, Clarkson has established himself as one of the best reserve players in the league, including winning the Sixth Man of The Year Award in 2021.

He averages 16 points per game on 44% from the field and 33% from three for his career, and his numbers this season closely resemble those career stats as he is averaging 15 points per game this season on 40% from the floor. With the Jazz off to a horrific start at 3-8, they could begin trading some of their high-value players for younger players and draft capital.

The Knicks badly need scoring off the bench

Robinson gives them a young piece with a ton of upside, though a lengthy injury history is an obvious concern for any team that could trade for him. The Knicks losing Robinson could also have a negative effect, as they are badly missing his rim protection and offensive rebounding prowess so far this season.

However, the Knicks desperately need scoring off the bench, and Clarkson could give them a pure scorer with lots of league experience. His efficiency from beyond the arc is not the greatest (30% from three over the last four seasons), but he is willing to take shots, which is someone that New York needs in the second unit.

The Knicks’ needs will become more clear as the team gets healthier, but they should be in the market for some of the game’s top bench scorers to fortify what has been an underwhelming unit this season.