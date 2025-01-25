Could the Knicks pull off a trade for Pistons physcal big man?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks need depth, especially in the frontcourt. With Mitchell Robinson having not played a game this season, with an unclear timeline for a return, the team has had to find a way to get solid frontcourt production in the second unit, but to mostly no avail.

Knicks could target Isaiah Stewart in a trade

Therefore, the Knicks’ main targets in the trade market should be centers that can score and also provide a better interior presence than their current in-house options. Fansided’s Quinn Everts listed Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart as a potential candidate for the Knicks to pursue.

“This trade relies on Detroit possibly selling at the deadline; if the Pistons decide to go all-in on a surprising season, Stewart might be out of the question. But if they’re still keeping eyes on the future, Beef Stew would be a nice option in a pinch to shore up the backup five in New York, and he could probably be acquired for salary filler and a few draft picks,” Everts wrote.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stewart, 23, is in his fifth NBA season, all of which he has played with the Pistons. As Everts mentioned, there is no guarantee that Stewart, nicknamed “Beef Stew”, would become available. Detroit has been one of the surprise teams around the league this season, and they may not want to dump away assets that could contribute to their newfound success this season.

After being a starter for the last three seasons, Stewart was relegated to the bench this season and Jalen Duran has been their main guy in the frontcourt. In 40 games this season, Stewart is averaging 5.6 points and 6.1 rebounds off the bench.

A change of scenery could help improve his numbers

His efficiency and shot volume have decreased significantly, likely a result of the change in role. Though his overall field goal percentage is up to 51%, he is attempting just 4.5 shots per game, which is a career-low. Additionally, he has had fewer opportunities to showcase his marksmanship from beyond the arc, as he is shooting just 24% on 0.8 three-point attempts per game after shooting 38% on 3.8 threes last season.

However, a change of scenery may benefit Stewart’s production, along with playing a more defined role and one that allows him to utilize his versatility more. Tom Thibodeau has a knack for getting the most out of his centers, and perhaps Stewart can make a strong impact with the Knicks.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Of course, acquiring him won’t be super cheap, especially considering his age and high upside. It would likely cost them at least a few second-round picks along with Robinson. However, the Knicks are trying to win right now, and Stewart can make a good impact on this team right away. Perhaps New York will push hard for him if he becomes available by the deadline.