Could the Knicks make a stunning move to reunite with Raptors wing?

The New York Knicks are not expected to make a significant change to their roster this summer outside of depth additions. However, the idea of making another summer blockbuster is not out of the realm of possibilities.

New York is in search of wing depth and someone who can provide a positive impact on both ends of the floor. They traded for Mikal Bridges last summer to be that player, but he was inconsistent throughout the year, and it is unknown if that will change much with a different head coach.

The Knicks could entertain a reunion with RJ Barrett

In a perhaps unprecedented idea, New York could find itself reuniting with someone after a recent report emerged. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Toronto Raptors are open to trading former Knicks Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, along with Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl.

“Sources say that the Raptors would be willing to part with either RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for a significant roster upgrade. Several

league figures with knowledge of the Raptors’ thinking have likewise asserted that they could show a willingness to move center Jakob Poeltl as well,” Fischer wrote.

Quickley and Barrett were both dealt to Toronto in the OG Anunoby trade in December of 2023. Since then, Quickley has had injury trouble, but Barrett has found a groove, and while reuniting with either player is highly unlikely given that both are under lucrative contracts, there is a way to bring back Barrett logistically.

Barrett is coming off a strong season with the Raptors

Barrett had a strong 2024-25 season with the Raptors as he averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and shot 46% from the floor and 35% from three in 58 games. He had spent his first four and a half seasons with New York and had some strong years mixed in with a couple of rough ones.

His biggest problem with the Knicks was his inability to space the floor, but he became a much-improved shooter playing in his hometown of Toronto. Furthermore, with Tom Thibodeau no longer the head coach of the Knicks, a newer head coach could place more emphasis on floor spacing and ball movement, two things that were not premiums under Thibodeau.

Therefore, Barrett could find himself with a better role under a different system in New York. Of course, he is far from a perfect player, as his slashing ability is largely restricted to the left side of the basket, which is his dominant side, and his shooting can still be inconsistent at times.

The Knicks need to determine who is a better long-term fit

However, the playmaking has taken a step forward, and his defense could still provide a positive impact. To bring him back to New York, it would certainly mean parting ways with Bridges and potentially another rotation piece, so to even think about a possible reunion, the team has to first decide if Bridges is a part of the long-term project.

Furthermore, his fit alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle was frisky during his time in New York, which could lead to more concerns if he were to be brought back. However, he typically played well when Brunson was on the floor and not Randle, and Randle is also no longer with the team after he was dealt in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade last summer.

A Barrett reunion is highly unlikely

In a perfect world where Barrett returns to the Knicks, he becomes a strong fit who provides an impact in essentially every area and takes what he learned in Toronto and applies it back with the team that drafted him. However, the most likely scenario is that New York doesn’t entertain a reunion, and it is probably the right decision.

The Knicks traded five first-round picks to acquire Bridges last summer. It would be premature to cut loose on the experiment after just one season, given the package sent the other way, and Bridges could flourish under a better offensive system that allows him to create more looks for himself and his teammates.

Nevertheless, a Barrett reunion is by no means a perfect trade candidate. However, there are pros and cons of giving him another shot in a different system in New York to where they can find something long-term with the former third overall pick.