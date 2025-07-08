Could the Knicks consider a reunion with former electric bench scorer?

The New York Knicks have emphasized bench depth this offseason, evidenced by the signings of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. Barring a significant trade, they only have room to sign a player on a veteran’s minimum, along with a rookie minimum.

Knicks could target a reunion with Alec Burks in free agency

One player that they could target for the minimum is an old friend of the Knicks. Michael Zeno from Posting and Toasting listed a few potential targets, one of which was former New York bench scorer Alec Burks.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

“This would be more realistic if there wasn’t a coaching change this offseason, but the Knicks could do worse than adding a 6’6” career 38.6% 3-point shooter,” Zeno wrote.

Both of Burks’ Knicks tenures came during the Tom Thibodeau era, with his second stint coming in the 2023-24 season after being acquired from the Detroit Pistons. He initially struggled upon his return to The Mecca, but ended up being a critical piece to their playoff rotation after injuries battered the team.

Burks could provide massive depth for the bench

He spent this past season with the Miami Heat, where he averaged 7.3 points while also shooting 42% from three. He played in just 49 games, but he showed that he is still an impactful scorer from beyond the arc.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The signing of Clarkson would make a Burks reunion a bit redundant, but it could still work in theory if they want to have the additional shooting off the bench. He established himself as an elite bench scorer during his time with New York and had plenty of hot streaks that, at times, would lift them to a win.

He could be a very useful addition to their bench and provide major insurance to their roster. Ultimately, it is unclear if there is any interest between the two parties, but he could be an option worth pursuing.