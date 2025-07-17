Could Knicks Summer League guard play his way onto the active roster?

The New York Knicks have several players on their Summer League roster with a strong chance of making the active NBA roster. The main guys people have had their eyes on are Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, and Pacome Dadiet, but another candidate for a roster spot has emerged throughout Summer League action.

Knicks’ MarJon Beauchamp has been impressive in Summer League

Guard MarJon Beauchamp has strung together some very solid performances in Summer League thus far. In their last game against the Brooklyn Nets, Beauchamp put up 25 points on 7-for-17 shooting from the floor along with two made three-pointers.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

He also had five rebounds and two steals as the Knicks secured their first Summer League victory by a score of 97-93.

Beauchamp, 24, has three seasons of NBA experience but hasn’t received a ton of playing time in those seasons. The former first-round pick spent his first two-and-a-half seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks before he was let go this past season.

It will be tough for Beauchamp to find playing time on the Knicks

He then briefly spent some time with the Los Angeles Clippers before landing with the Knicks. He appeared in just six games for New York last season and averaged just 2.8 minutes per game.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Knicks have two roster spots they can fill, but it’s going to be logistically tough for Beauchamp to crack a spot on their roster. They will use one of those spots to sign someone to a veteran’s minimum, leaving Beauchamp with little wiggle room to earn a roster spot.

Despite that, his chances are not zero if he continues to put in strong performances throughout Summer League. Beauchamp will have an opportunity to continue his stretch of solid play on Thursday, when they take on the Indiana Pacers for their fourth Summer League game.