Could Knicks make surprise roster move and sign former Most Improved Player?

The New York Knicks may not be done tinkering with the edges of their roster. While the team already has several veterans battling for final spots, one intriguing name outside the NBA could be worth watching — Victor Oladipo, who’s currently playing for the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Oladipo hasn’t played in the league since the 2022–23 season with the Miami Heat, when he averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, and three rebounds over 26 minutes per game. His efficiency had dipped, but his two-way instincts and competitive edge never left him.

A flash of his former self in overseas play

Recently, Oladipo looked rejuvenated in a scrimmage against the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five assists, two steals, and a block. For a player once regarded as one of the NBA’s premier defenders and the 2017–18 Most Improved Player, that performance was a reminder of the talent that once made him electric.

That season, Oladipo averaged 23.1 points and was considered a top-15 player in the league. His burst, energy, and defense made him a nightmare matchup, and for the first time in years, he seems close to rediscovering that version of himself.

Oladipo remains patient, waiting for the right chance

Speaking to Sam Yip of HoopsHype, Oladipo shared his appreciation for being back on the floor, noting how much he’s enjoying competing again.

“It’s been great,” Oladipo said. “I know it’s been like two and a half, almost three years. So it’s been great to be out there and compete against the best, and I’ve been really enjoying myself.”

He acknowledged that returning to the NBA comes with hurdles under the current collective bargaining agreement, but he remains confident that a door will eventually open. “People show interest,” Oladipo said. “But again, with the new CBA, with contracts and stuff, people can only do so much. So time will tell when the opportunity presents itself, I’ll be ready for it.”

Where the Knicks stand now

For the Knicks, the roster competition is already tight. Players like Landry Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon, and Garrison Matthews are fighting for rotation spots, leaving little flexibility for an external addition.

But if Oladipo continues to flash his old explosiveness, it wouldn’t be shocking to see an NBA team take a chance on him — and the Knicks, known for valuing defensive intensity and veteran experience, could at least keep him on their radar.

After all, the NBA has seen comeback stories before, and Oladipo’s mix of persistence and pedigree gives him a shot to write one of his own.

