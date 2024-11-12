Could Knicks make shocking move for Bulls combo guard?

The New York Knicks have not gotten off to the start they would have hoped for this season. At just 4-5 on the season, many have already begun to wonder if the core they have after making a pair of offseason trades is the one that can get them to the promised land.

The Knicks could be in the mix for Zach LaVine

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

One of the players who has been consistently thrown in Knicks trade rumors is Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine. The Bulls have been one of the worst teams in the league the past few seasons, and they have already begun their rebuild phase by trading Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason.

ESPN’s Jamal Collier mentioned that the Bulls could begin the process of exploring trades for their top-tier players as the season progresses, which is where the Knicks could step in.

“Chicago is still expected to explore trade options for both LaVine and Vucevic later in the season, sources told ESPN, but the focus now is for both players to rebound after disappointing 2023-2024 seasons,” Collier wrote.

LaVine is one of the best pure scorers in the NBA. He is averaging 22.5 points on 52% shooting from the floor and 42% from three through the first eight games for the Bulls this season. The two-time All-Star could help elevate New York’s ceiling as title contenders, but the cost of acquiring him in such a large deal could negatively affect their long-term outlook.

Trading for LaVine could be a huge risk for the Knicks

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

With the likelihood that Lavine becomes available in the market, the Knicks would spect to be front runners to pursue him in a trade. However, it will be a very challenging task for them after they gutted a lot of their assets in the trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Acquiring any star player comes with big risks, but what makes LaVine extremely risky are recent injury troubles and a massive contract. He played just 25 games last season after suffering a foot injury that would require surgery and is currently in the third year of a lucrative five-year, $215 million contract.

Additionally, the Knicks would have to give up a bunch of key players to make the money work. It would almost certainly come at the expense of OG Anunoby, who is in the first of a five-year, $212 million deal he signed with the Knicks over the offseason, along with big bench pieces like Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson. Anunoby is a massive difference-maker for the Knicks on the defensive side, and it may not be worth trading him for a player who doesn’t provide much on that end of the floor.

Is it worth it for the Knicks to trade for LaVine?

LaVine’s scoring talent is without question, and the Knicks would have a lethal offensive big three with him, Towns, and Jalen Brunson. But offense isn’t an area of need for New York right now, and adding a player that scores mostly on-ball could hamper their ball movement as a unit while also taking a step back defensively.

As time goes on, the Knicks’ needs will become more clear, but right now a trade for the Bulls’ star guard may not be a move that is necessary for them to do.