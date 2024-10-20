Could Knicks demote forward to 2nd unit and promote rising shooter?

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

It was an interesting preseason for New York Knicks forward Josh Hart. Being surrounded by top scoring options limits the amount of available shots for the veteran. He recorded just two total points across four preseason games and attempted a total of just six shots.

Knicks’ Josh Hart is unsure of his role this season

While he still made an impact in other areas of the floor, his lack of willingness to score has some wondering if he’s better suited for a role off the bench. Hart even said himself that he is unsure what his role is with the roster changes made in the offseason.

“I’m lost. I have no idea,” Hart said via The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. “There’s a couple days before we have until Boston. So whether that’s trying to get a rhythm with that starting unit or we give somebody else a look and my role changes and comes off the bench and go with that unit. So just trying to figure out right now I pretty much have no idea.”

Hart has had to make a massive sacrifice in the starting five

Hart was able to take on an increased scoring load last season as a result of the mounting injuries on the roster. In the postseason, Hart averaged 14.5 points on 11.5 field goal attempts per game. After Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns came over in separate trades this past offseason, it was clear that Hart was going to have to sacrifice shot attempts, but perhaps not to this extent.

While the Knicks still need Hart’s impact defensively and as a playmaker, the lack of scoring could hurt them, as opposing teams will pay little attention to him on the court. Therefore, a change could be in order that moves Hart to the bench and Miles McBride into the starting five.

Miles McBride could be a better fit for the starting five

McBride has more of a willingness to take shots, and his quick rise as a scorer could be rewarded with an opportunity to start and replace the production that Donte DiVincenzo gave them last season. In 14 games as a starter last season, McBride averaged 17.9 points on 46% shooting from the floor and 40% from three.

His presence in the starting five could give them another aggressive scorer who can pick up the slack of another starter who may be struggling. It will also enhance the spacing significantly and allow for more open looks for Jalen Brunson and the rest of the Knicks’ starters.

Hart might get more shot opportunities off the bench

Additionally, moving Hart to the bench could give the second unit the depth it needs, especially after the recent injury to Landry Shamet. Currently, Cameron Payne and Precious Achiuwa round out the second unit with McBride. Hart could give them the hustle and rebounding prowess that they need, and could also find more opportunities to score in such a role.

The start of the regular season is only days away, and it will be interesting to see if head coach Tom Thibodeau decides to make a lineup change before the start of the season. As of now, there is no indication that such a change is imminent, and it is unlikely that the Knicks will shake things up before the start of the season, but as the year progresses a change could come sooner rather than later.