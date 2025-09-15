Celtics legend discredits Knicks playoff series win

The New York Knicks stunningly defeated the Boston Celtics in last season’s playoffs despite being heavy underdogs. The series win put the Knicks on the map, as many began to start taking them more seriously after pulling off one of the most stunning upsets in a while.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce criticizes the Knicks for playoff win

Despite the win, not everyone is convinced that the Knicks played their way to a series win. Celtics legend Paul Pierce has been known to criticize the Knicks publicly over the years, and he continued that trend this past weekend.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think they blew that series,” Pierce told Heavy on Celtics reporter Steve Bulpett. “Absolutely. They had 20-point leads in the first two games — at home — and they lost them both? Yeah, they blew that series. That had nothing to do with the Knicks’ talent and all that.”

While New York did overcome two 20-point deficits to take control of that series, they outperformed Boston the rest of that series, contrary to Pierce’s belief. Jalen Brunson and Jayson Tatum went shot-for-shot in an epic Game 4 duel that New York came out on top of to claim a 3-1 series lead.

The Knicks showed that they can compete against the league’s best

Unfortunately, Tatum suffered an Achilles injury late in that game that kept him out for the remainder of the series. However, New York was in full control and was likely on their way to taking that series regardless of Tatum’s health.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Knicks built their roster last offseason with the purpose of taking down the Celtics, and they did exactly that behind the great play of guys like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby defensively. While New York ultimately fizzled out against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, they showed that they can handle the toughest competition in their conference.

Heading into next season, the expectations are even higher for the Knicks. Many believe that they can reach the Finals next season behind new head coach Mike Brown and some key bench additions, and they will have to prove on the court that they belong in those conversations.



