New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is in the midst of arguably the best season of his NBA career, and he continued to cement his case for league MVP on Sunday night against the Miami Heat.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson dominates Heat with 47 points

Brunson dominated Miami from start to finish, scoring 47 points on 15-for-26 shooting from the field and 6-for-13 from three, along with eight assists and no turnovers. His 47 points are the most he has ever scored at Madison Square Garden.

Additionally, Brunson became the first player in the league this season to record 40+ points, at least five assists, and no turnovers in a single game (h/t Knicks PR on X). Simply put, Brunson had one of the best games out of any player in the league this season, a statement to the league that he deserves to be considered among the best.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brunson has been on a roll lately. He crushed the competition in Las Vegas en route to an NBA Cup title, and he was named NBA Cup MVP for his dazzling performance throughout the tournament.

He also saved the Knicks in Indiana on Thursday with his game-winning step-back three-pointer to cap off a big comeback.

Brunson is crushing the competition

Over his last five games, the Knicks’ Captain is averaging 31.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and is shooting 47.2% from the field. He is simply dominating his opponents and firmly in the MVP conversation.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“For him to score 47, especially on 15-for-26 shooting, 6-for-13 from three-point range, and 11-for-11 at the free-throw line while dishing out eight assists, that’s what he’s capable of doing, and that’s what MVPs are supposed to do,” Head coach Mike Brown said after Sunday’s win (h/t Posting and Toasting).

Brunson will look to continue his MVP-level campaign on Tuesday, when he and the Knicks head to Minnesota for a high-intensity matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.