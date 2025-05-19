Bucks superstar fuels Knicks rumors with response to fan question on social media

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Where Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing next season has been the hot topic of late. Following their early playoff exit, the Bucks and Antetokounmpo are expected to discuss what the future holds very soon, which could have a major impact on the New York Knicks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tweet insists he enjoys playing in New York

The Knicks are on their way to their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years, but that shouldn’t stop them from potentially pursuing a superstar this offseason if he becomes available. One of Antetokounmpo’s most recent tweets has sparked rumors about potentially coming to the Big Apple.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Holding a Q&A through his X account, he responded to a fan who asked where his favorite city is to play in on the road. His response was simply “New York”, insinuating that playing at Madison Square Garden is his favorite place to play in.

Naturally, fans took that response as a sign of him potentially forcing his way to New York in the offseason. But not so fast. A player of his caliber will see offers from virtually every team, and the Bucks won’t just hand him over to the Knicks unless they get an offer from them that they cannot turn down.

The Knicks could be in the running for Antetokounmpo if he becomes available

The Knicks would also have to give up a lot to bring in Antetokounmpo, which may include Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges at the bare minimum. The current run they are on in the playoffs might make them hesitant to break up the core.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, it is not very often than an MVP-level player like Antetokounmpo becomes available, and if the opportunity presents itself, the Knicks should at least make an attempt to bring him in. Adding him to the team would make them arguably the favorite in the Eastern Conference, as he and Jalen Brunson would be a top duo in the entire league.

Ultimately, it is still unknown if Antetokounmpo will be on the trade block this offseason, but if he is, expect the Knicks to at least make a push, especially if there is interest from both sides.