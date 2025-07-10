Bucks superstar admits Knicks were being sold to him by ‘a lot of people’

One of the biggest headlines surrounding the New York Knicks and the NBA as a whole is where Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will play next season. Tension has arisen in Milwaukee due to the uncertainty surrounding the team’s future.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shuts down Knicks rumors linked to him

One of the teams that was heavily mentioned in rumors was the Knicks. After coming up short in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, many have seen the two-time MVP as a great fit to elevate New York’s title odds.

However, Antetokounmpo shut down the notion that he would be playing in New York anytime soon. Appearing on a livestream with popular streamer IShowSpeed, he explained his offseason situation and hinted that he will likely remain in Milwaukee next season.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

“A lot of people tried to convince me to go and play [in New York for the Knicks],” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo was then asked if he was going to stay in Milwaukee next season, to which he responded, “Probably. We’ll see. I love Milwaukee.”

The Knicks have gone in a different direction this offseason

His comments essentially have closed the door on the superstar forward potentially coming to New York this summer. This offseason has already seen some big names get moved in blockbuster deals, such as Kevin Durant going to the Houston Rockets and Desmond Bane going to the Orlando Magic.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Many believe that Antetokounmpo would be the next big name to be moved, and while that is still a possibility, it appears to be a long shot. For New York to acquire, they would have to part with several key pieces in a blockbuster deal, which could compromise the depth they have built this offseason.

Instead of making a huge blockbuster, New York has shored up their depth, along with bringing in a new head coach. They signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to provide scoring off the bench and hired Mike Brown to be their next head coach.