The New York Knicks have completed their first move of this year’s trade season. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, New York is trading Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Dalen Terry.

Knicks trade Guerschon Yabusele to Bulls

This officially ends Yabusele’s disappointing tenure as a Knick. He averaged just 2.7 points and shot 39% from the field and quickly fell out of the rotation in his lone season with the Knicks.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yabusele now aims for a fresh start in Chicago, hoping to revive his career after signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the Knicks this past summer. New York benefits from this deal by removing Yabusele’s player option for next season by taking on Terry, who is on an expiring contract.

The move allows New York to save about 100K in salary, pushing them slightly further from the second apron (h/t James L. Edwards III). It is unclear if this deal takes them out of the running for other trades they were pursuing.

Knicks get athletic freak in Terry

Terry, 23, also gets a chance with a fresh start in a backup role with the Knicks. The 6-6 forward from Arizona is an athletic wing who has improved his three-point shot over the course of his four-year career.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This season, he is averaging 3.5 points and shooting 41.3% from three. He likely won’t receive a ton of minutes, but he provides depth in many different areas and can also bring a spark off the bench if needed.

The trade deadline is 3 P.M. EST on Thursday. The Knicks are still interested in several players, including Jose Alvarado and Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans, as SNY’s Ian Begley reported on Wednesday.