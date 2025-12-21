New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson was brought in this offseason to provide a spark off the bench. The second unit was a major weakness for New York last season, and badly needed an upgrade.

Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson has been a valuable bench addition

Clarkson, who signed a one-year deal worth the veteran’s minimum, has been that spark. He is averaging 9.9 points this season on 43% shooting from the floor, giving the Knicks scoring versatility and self-creation off the bench.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Clarkson has also hit some timely shots, like the NBA Cup final against the Spurs where he dropped 15 points. His threes in the late third quarter helped ignite a run for them, and they pulled off a comeback victory to secure their first NBA Cup title.

Clarkson started off the season slow, and his role was unclear in a guard-heavy bench unit. However, he has found his rhythm and embraced his role in Mike Brown’s system, and has formed a strong bench unit with Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson.

Clarkson is thriving in the system

Clarkson said that he’s always prepared from the moment the game tips off, a prep plan he has done since becoming a full-time bench player several years ago with the Utah Jazz.

“When I’m called into the game, I’m already in the flow and warmed up just like everybody else,” Clarkson said, via Madeline Kenney of the New York Post.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks appear to have themselves a valuable bench option at a very cheap price. His true value will come playoff time, where the Knicks will hope that he provides the scoring that they were missing from the bench unit last season.

Clarkson will look to have another strong game on Sunday, when he and the Knicks take on the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden.