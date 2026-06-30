The Knicks are letting Ariel Hukporti hit unrestricted free agency, and no, that does not sound like the kind of move that should wreck a title roster. It still says something about how thin the center picture can get in a hurry.

ESPN reported Monday that the Knicks did not extend a qualifying offer to Ariel Hukporti. He played 79 games across two seasons in New York, including 54 regular-season appearances this past year, averaging 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 9.2 minutes.

Those are not rotation-shaking numbers. Hukporti was a depth big. The reason it matters is the rest of the room.

Knicks still have a center puzzle

Mitchell Robinson’s future has been part of the offseason noise, the Knicks are watching the apron, and Karl-Anthony Towns should not be asked to absorb every physical center minute for eight months. Hukporti leaving the restricted-free-agent lane removes one cheap internal option.

Maybe the Knicks circle back at a different number. Maybe they already know the market for him will not get wild. Fair enough. But once a young center reaches unrestricted free agency, the team loses some control.

Basketball – NBA – New York Knicks Parade – New York City, New York, U.S. – June 18, 2026 General view of the NBA Cup, the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and the Bob Cousy Trophy as New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown, Jalen Brunson, Ariel Hukporti and Jose Alvarado celebrate at New York City Hall during the parade. Credit: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Hukporti was not perfect. He could be clunky offensively, and Mike Brown’s playoff rotation was never going to run through him. Still, 7-footers who can rebound, finish easy looks, and take regular-season punishment are useful when the payroll starts tightening.

The small moves can bite

This is the kind of move that feels harmless in June and annoying in December. The Knicks do not need Hukporti to be a savior, but they do need enough bodies to keep the season from wearing down Towns and Robinson.

I get the front office’s logic if this is about flexibility. Cheap does not always mean worth keeping, and the Knicks have to be careful with every roster spot now. The gamble is whether the replacement is actually better or merely older.

The next center move will tell us more than this one. For now, the Knicks made their depth chart a little thinner before free agency even opened.