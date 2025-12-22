The New York Knicks are finally getting the version of Mitchell Robinson they have dreamed of for years, and it is no coincidence that this surge is happening right as his bank account is about to be the primary topic of conversation.

Robinson is currently in the final year of his four-year, $60 million contract, and he is playing with the ferocious intensity of a man determined to leverage this season into a massive extension or a lucrative free-agent deal elsewhere. The 27-year-old center has transformed his game from a simple rim-running specialist into a brute force in the paint, maximizing his strength in ways that have made him indispensable to head coach Mike Brown’s rotation.

While his season averages of 4.8 points and 8.6 rebounds might not jump off the page at first glance, a deeper dive into the numbers reveals a player who is dominating his specific role with elite efficiency.

Robinson has appeared in 19 games this season while averaging just 18.2 minutes per contest, a strategic workload management plan that has kept him fresh and explosive. Despite the limited minutes, he is collecting 4.5 offensive rebounds per game, a staggering statistic that means he is actually grabbing more offensive boards than defensive ones, constantly granting the Knicks extra possessions to wear down opponents.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Knicks Are Managing a Delicate Balancing Act with Robinson

The most surprising development in Robinson’s game has been his sudden competence from the free-throw line, a weakness that has plagued him for his entire career.

Although he is shooting just .421 from the stripe on the season, he has seemingly flipped a switch recently, draining 10 consecutive free throws over his last few outings. This streak includes a stunning 7-for-8 performance against the Philadelphia 76ers two games ago and a perfect 3-for-3 showing during the team’s 132–125 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday night, forcing opposing coaches to rethink their late-game fouling strategies.

This offensive resurgence could not have come at a better time, as the Knicks have desperately needed production from their center spot while Karl-Anthony Towns works through his own struggles. Robinson exploded for 21 points against Philadelphia and chipped in a solid nine points against Miami, proving he can be a legitimate threat when defenses fall asleep in the paint.

He is adding legitimate offensive value to a skill set previously defined solely by shot-blocking and rebounding, making him a two-way asset that changes the geometry of the game.

A Healthy Robinson Changes the Knicks’ Ceiling

The concern with Robinson has never been talent; it has always been availability, which is why the coaching staff is being so meticulous with his minutes. By capping him around that 18-minute mark, the Knicks are trying to extract maximum impact while minimizing the wear and tear that has derailed his seasons in the past. It is a gamble to limit your best interior defender, but if it keeps him healthy for the playoffs, it is a masterstroke of roster management.

If Robinson continues to play at this level, he is well on his way to securing a life-changing contract this summer, whether it comes from the Knicks or a rival suitor willing to pay for elite rim protection.

For now, New York is reaping the benefits of a motivated, healthy, and surprisingly polished center who is finally putting all the physical tools together. The challenge will be maintaining this delicate equilibrium for another 60 games, but for the first time in a long time, betting on Mitchell Robinson feels like a winning proposition.