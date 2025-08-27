3 other playoff teams join Knicks in pursuit of elite sharpshooter

The New York Knicks have been linked to free agent Malik Beasley since he was cleared from a federal gambling investigation. While he may receive an offer that’s more lucrative than what New York can afford, they aren’t out of the running until he signs somewhere.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Knicks have steep competition in the market for Beasley, as the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves have also expressed interest. It was also previously reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers had checked in on him.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves have recently touched base on Malik Beasley, along with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told @hoopshype. It’s worth noting Cavs guard Max Strus expects to miss 3-4 months after Jones fracture foot surgery,” Scotto posted on X.

Beasley would be a perfect fit for the Knicks, given what he can provide offensively. Last season with the Pistons, he averaged 16.3 points per game, shot 42% from three, and finished second in the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award voting.

Beasley would be an incredible fit for the Knicks

Beasley was also second in the league in total three-pointers, only behind Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards. The Knicks have already made a few key signings this summer, adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to fortify the bench, but Beasley could make that unit the deepest in the league.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The only problem becomes money, as the Knicks only have room to add a player through a veteran’s minimum. However, most teams do not have good cap space situations at this point, and the Knicks could have some leverage given their highly competitive position in the Eastern Conference.

New York will be in hot pursuit of Beasley with a handful of other contenders, and with training camp only about a month away, it may not be long before he has a new destination.