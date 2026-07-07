The Knicks made Landry Shamet’s long-term return official, and the number is the whole appeal.

Shamet is back on a four-year, $24 million deal after turning one minimum-contract season into a real place in the title rotation. NBA.com had the deal as first reported by ESPN, with the Knicks celebrating the return on Tuesday.

The Knicks are not paying star money here, or even expensive rotation money anymore. It is $6 million per season for a guard who shot, defended, kept himself ready, and did not wilt when the Knicks needed postseason minutes.

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Knicks got the right price for Shamet

Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists during the regular season, then became more valuable when the playoffs demanded clean spacing. The outside shot is the obvious part, but the trust level was the real story for the coaching staff.

The Knicks already have expensive pieces. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart are not exactly a cheap core. Keeping reliable bench players gets harder when the apron starts breathing down the front office’s neck.

The Shamet deal works because he knows the role, the stars trust him, and the price does not force the Knicks to do something weird elsewhere. I would take that every time.

Landry Shamet keeps the Knicks stable

There is always a danger in paying off a playoff heater. Teams convince themselves the best two weeks were the new normal, and then the bill gets ugly.

This does not feel like that. Shamet is being paid like a useful rotation guard, not a savior. For a defending champion trying to keep the useful parts of the room together, that is pretty reasonable business.