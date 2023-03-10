The New York Jets will not tender restricted free agent James Robinson

James Robinson of the Jets scored a TD in the second half during a NY Jets 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills as the two teams met in an AFC East game played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 6 2022. The New York Jets Host The Buffalo Bills In An Afc East Game Played At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On November 6 2022

In non-surprising news, the New York Jets will not be placing any tender on restricted free agent running back James Robinson, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

It was a frustrating half-season tenure for Robinson with the Jets. In a bit of a panic after losing Breece Hall for the year, the Jets instantly pulled off a trade, acquiring Robinson in late October. The Jets had 10 regular season games left in 2022 when they added Robinson. He went on to play in just four.

The New York Jets will move on from James Robinson:

In the end, the Jets parted with a sixth-round draft pick for Robinson. A total of 57 snaps were played by Robinson in the four games he appeared in. He recorded 29 carries and picked up 85 yards (2.9 per carry). Perhaps, Robinson was not fully healthy, a potential concern the Jets may have overlooked when making this deal.

Robinson never looked great from an explosion standpoint and ended up being inactive for six of the final seven games. Eventually, Robinson vented some frustration about his role to the media.

In the end, the move to not place any tender on Robinson is hardly a shock. The Jets are very cap-strapped at the moment, and the cheapest tender they could have placed on Robinson would have been worth $2.6 million. Robinson’s short tenure with the Jets was certainly a less-than-ideal one for both him and the team.