Report: Jets will meet with Aaron Rodgers in person

Jan 1, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Aaron Rodgers watch continues for the New York Jets and they are making their pursuit of the future First-Ballot Hall of Famer that much more serious.

The latest report came from Rob Demovsky of ESPN. He shared that “a contingent of Jets team officials are scheduled to fly out today to meet in person with Aaron Rodgers.” Certainly, a very big step.

This most up-to-date inside scoop from Demovsky comes after a report he gave this morning in which he stated that dialogue between both Rodgers and the Jets was set to continue again today. Now, the Jets take it even further by flying to California to meet with him.

The Jets need to get this Aaron Rodgers trade done soon:

The Jets flying out to see Rodgers definitely shows a level of commitment to getting a deal done. And for the Jets, the sooner the better.

In terms of who specifically the Jets have flying out to meet with Rodgers, Dan Graziano of ESPN just reported that Woody Johnson, Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh, and Nathaniel Hackett, among potentially others, are all set to visit. One would have to assume that this is where the Jets’ hiring of Hackett could seriously work to their advantage.

All in all, this is a prime opportunity for the Jets to sell themselves to Rodgers. Aside from showing their strong interest, they now get to sell him on their talented, ready to win now team. Hopefully, the meeting between the Jets and Rodgers goes well and speeds up the process.