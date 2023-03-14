New York Jets will not tender RFA Jeff Smith

Oct 1, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith (16) catches the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (23) tackles during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets will not be placing any tender on restricted free agent wide receiver Jeff Smith. This report just came from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Jets could still re-sign Smith but he is now on the open market as a free agent and did post a farewell to Jets fans on Twitter.

Preciate you NY! You gave me a chance to feed my family , forever Grateful! Love ?? — Jeff Smith II (@jsmoothiiee) March 14, 2023

The cheapest tender the Jets could have placed on Smith would have been worth $2.6 million, per Over The Cap.

The New York Jets are not assigning a tender to RFA Jeff Smith:

Smith has been with the Jets his entire four years in the NFL. He first joined as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He only played in one game as a rookie but over the last three years with the Jets, Smith played in 35 games, at least 11 every season.

Smith is still a young player at 25 years old and turning 26 next month. He is well-known for his speed (1.52 10-yard split, 4.36 40-yard dash). In turn, Smith played a role on special teams for the Jets the last two years (146 snaps).

As a receiver, Smith finishes his Jets career with 34 catches and 426 yards (12.5 yards per reception). His highest totals came in 2020, when he had 17 catches and put up 167 yards. He caught eight balls in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, finishing with 113 yards in 2021 and 134 in 2022.

Smith was a depth receiver for the Jets who rounded the group out each of the last four years. He offered great speed and made a few plays. His versatility on special teams boosted his value to the team. All in all, for an undrafted free agent, Smith established himself and had a solid, long run with the Jets.