New York Jets: Updates on 2 potential quarterback options

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks up during the second half of a NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the Super Bowl for the 2022 NFL regular season now in the rearview mirror, all attention turns to the 2023 off-season. One, that for the New York Jets will be all about the quarterback position.

On Super Bowl Sunday, there were some reports broken with regards to two of the top quarterbacks who could be had for the Jets, only building up the suspense entering this already highly-anticipated off-season.

The latest news on New York Jets QB options Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr:

The first report yesterday afternoon came from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He shared that the Jets “have inquired about Aaron Rodgers‘ availability with the Green Bay Packers”.

Certainly, no big surprise. Ever since the Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator, the rumors surrounding Rodgers to the Jets have only gained steam. Now, with the off-season in full swing, things could possibly only ramp up starting this week.

The next bit of news yesterday had to do with Derek Carr. It came from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who shared that Carr told the Raiders that he will not accept a trade to any team. In turn, Carr, with his scheduled $40 million salary for 2023 fully guaranteed by Wednesday, will be released by the Raiders and become a free agent.

Whether the Jets officially have interest in Carr or not is unknown at this time. However, for such a quarterback-needy team, to have another quality option set to be available without having to part with any resources is a plus.

In the end, it does seem like, based on most reports, the Jets’ top option is Rodgers, and it makes sense as to why. The connection with Hackett is obvious, and the opportunity to win it all is most likely for the Jets with Rodgers. The fascinating point worth noting, however, now that Carr will be a free agent, as noted above, is the fact that should the Jets pursue him, they would not have to give any assets up. From a value standpoint, perhaps, the Jets could do better off with Carr. But, all along, Rodgers has seemed to be their main focus, with yesterday’s report from Fowler confirming just that.