New York Jets: Specifics on Quincy Williams’ new contract

The New York Jets re-signed linebacker Quincy Williams on a three-year, $18 million contract ($6M AAV) with $9 million guaranteed shortly before free agency started. This deal does max out at $21 million for Williams with incentives.

Below, we will go over the details of how many void years are on this contract and how that impacts his yearly cap charges and dead money amounts.

The Jets are paying Williams the average annual amount of $6 million they agreed to each year of this contract. For this year, the Jets gave Williams $4.5 million in his signing bonus and he has a $1.5 million base salary. In 2024 and 2025, Williams’ is only owed base salaries, no bonuses.

In this deal, the Jets tacked on two void years. So, the $4.5 million at signing spreads out over five years, lowering his prorated bonus which, in turn, keeps his 2023 cap hit low for the Jets. Williams’ prorated bonus is just $900K.

These are Williams’ cap hits (base salary + prorated bonus) each year of this contract.

2023: $2.4 million

2024: $6.9 million

2025: $6.9 million

2026: $1.8 million (void year)

All the yearly cap numbers for Williams are more than manageable for the Jets. However, they are fairly committed to Williams beyond 2023.

With $3 million guaranteed for 2024, plus the two void years at the end of this deal, the Jets really cannot get out of this deal in year two. With a pre-June 1st release of his $6.9 million cap hit, the Jets would free up just $300K. Post-June 1st, $3 million would be created.

In 2025, pre-June 1st, the Jets can create $4.2 million with a release, and $2.7 million would go to waste. Post-June 1st, with no guaranteed money in his base salary, the Jets would add $6 million. But, Williams would still account for his $1.8 million against the budget for 2026.

All in all, the Jets kept a good football player who will have a low cap hit up front, allowing them to still be aggressive right now. They are committed to Williams next year at a cap number that is reasonable to both him and the team. At still only 26 years old, Williams should just keep on building in year three, with the Jets coming off a breakout year.