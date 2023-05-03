New York Jets sign run-stopping DT Al Woods

Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) during an NFL International Series game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets added one of the final touches they needed following the 2023 NFL draft late Wednesday afternoon. Per Connor Hughes of SNY, the Jets are signing defensive tackle Al Woods.

New York Jets add needed run-stopper at DT in Al Woods:

Woods brings size the Jets’ defensive line lacked on the interior. He is 6-foot-3 and 5/8 inches, 330 pounds, with 36-inch arm length, and 11-inch hands.

Woods has played 13 years in the NFL and turned 36 in late March. He has appeared in 155 games throughout the course of his career. Since 2017, Woods has played at least 14 games a season.

The role for Woods with the Jets here is pretty clear. Woods has not played more than 52% of the snaps for a defense he has been on in his career. He will play on early downs and obvious running situations, where the Jets need his size to occupy space and take on blocks.

In 2022, Woods recorded 375 snaps for the Seahawks (39%). He concluded the year with 39 tackles (27 solo) with five tackles for loss which tied his career best.

With the Jets already having Quinnen Williams, Quinton Jefferson, and Solomon Thomas at defensive tackle, a player like Woods was the last addition they had to make. The Jets now have a balance between players who thrive against the pass and run. They also get some size they desperately had to have.

Just days after the draft, Joe Douglas has been busy addressing the last few positions of need on the Jets roster. Woods was a necessity to help the Jets run defense and makes for a key signing at this point in the offseason.