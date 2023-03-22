New York Jets sending Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Briefly after signing Mecole Hardman, the New York Jets just dealt wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. The Jets also sent their third-rounder, the 74th overall pick to the Browns but, in return, got a second-round pick, the 42nd overall selection.

New York Jets move on from WR Elijah Moore:

The Jets drafted Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft with the 34th overall selection. He wraps up his two-year tenure with the team by playing in 27 games with 142 targets, 80 catches, 984 yards, and six touchdowns.

Moore played at his best toward the end of the 2021 season and finished the year with 43 catches, 538 yards (12.5 yards per reception), and five touchdowns despite missing six games.

Year two was a rough go of it for Moore, though. He caught 37 passes on 65 targets for 446 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and had just one touchdown. Moore grew frustrated in his role and vented some frustration, which led to a trade request. He ended up finishing 2022 with the Jets but did not produce as most expected.

Moore was viewed as an important long-term piece to the Jets’ future going into last season. Unfortunately, it was a disastrous year. As a second-round draft pick, his tenure with the Jets lasts just two years.