New York Jets secure Aaron Rodgers’ blessing, intends to make move

Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following a pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) (not pictured) during overtime against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The announcement finally came. Aaron Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon, and New York Jets fans everywhere were all tuned in.

Rodgers made known that his intention is to be a Jet. He also stated that the trade has not gone through because of compensation between the Jets and the Green Bay Packers.

The New York Jets have Aaron Rodgers:

This is certainly some very exciting news for everyone associated with the Jets. The organization swung for the fences, and it paid off. Jets players spent weeks lobbying for Rodgers to come. And finally, Jets fans have an elite quarterback.

Before making known that his intention is that he will join the Jets, Rodgers stated that going into the darkness retreat in late February, his mindset was 90% retiring and 10% on playing. However, coming out of the darkness, with the Packers’ change in plans from what they initially told him after the season, he found the motivation to still want to play.

Rodgers stated that he wanted to take some time recently to work out and see if his body can still hold up for another year. Shortly after, he said that he is indeed going to play and that it will be with the Jets.

Rodgers said that this has been done for some time and that, as noted above, the holdup at the moment is just what the Packers will get in return.

This is a big day and deal for the Jets. Since the hire of Nathaniel Hackett to be the offensive coordinator, the speculation on Rodgers to the Jets has mounted. It took nearly two months, but now, it is official. Rodgers is a Jet. The trade will go through soon. For a Jets football team that is ready to win now, with Rodgers, it is Super Bowl or bust.