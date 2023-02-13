New York Jets request Seth Ryan, son of former Jets HC Rex Ryan, for WR coach interview

Aug 17, 2020; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quality control offense coach Seth Ryan wears a face covering during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are still looking to fill out their coaching staff. One current vacancy along the offensive coaching staff is the wide receivers coach. Following the suspension Miles Austin received, the Jets are now looking to bring in coaches to take over his role.

New York Jets request to interview Seth Ryan:

Yesterday afternoon, an update was shared on one potential candidate that the Jets would like to interview, with it being a familiar name for Jets fans. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets requested permission to interview Seth Ryan for their vacant wide receivers coach position. He is currently with the Detroit Lions as the assistant wide receivers coach.

Seth is the son of former Jets head coach Rex Ryan, who spent six years as the team’s head coach (2009-14), leading the Jets to two AFC Championship games (2009 and 2010).

Seth played four years of college football at Clemson (2013-16). He has four years of NFL coaching experience. In 2019 and 2020, he worked with the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive quality control coach. The last two years were spent with the Detroit Lions as their assistant wide receivers coach. Ryan is a very young coach at 28 years old, turning 29 next month.

https://twitter.com/FiresideJets/status/1624872115320004609

The most noteworthy work to point to that Seth has done as a coach is play a part in the incredibly fast development of Lions wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown. As a third-round draft pick in 2021, St. Brown has caught 196 passes for 2,073 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two years in the NFL. He posted a terrific stat line of 106 catches, 1,161 yards, and six touchdowns in 2022 which led to a Pro Bowl.

It will be interesting to see how things progress from here. Hopefully, the Jets are granted permission to interview Ryan. He is an incredibly young coach with obvious ties to the Jets organization. It would be awesome to see yet another Ryan coaching with the Jets.