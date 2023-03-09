New York Jets release WR Braxton Berrios

Oct 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are continuing to add cap space. A report just came from Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Jets are releasing wide receiver, Braxton Berrios. This move gives the Jets $5 million in cap space.

New York Jets let go of Braxton Berrios:

This move of releasing Berrios is not too much of a surprise. After signing a two-year, $12 million deal last offseason, Berrios had a rough go of it in 2022. Whether it be his hands catching the ball offensively or his impact on special teams as both a kick and punt returner that fell off mightily last year.

As tough as 2022 was for Berrios, as a waiver claim made shortly before the start of the 2019 regular season, he did have a more than respectable four-year run with the Jets. He played in 65 games for the Jets, with 1,062 snaps on offense and 513 on special teams.

His best two years, particularly offensively, were 2020 and 2021. In 2020, Berrios had 55 targets, 37 catches (67.3% catch rate) for 394 yards, and three touchdowns.

Berrios followed that with, by far, his best year as a Jet in 2021. He had 65 targets, 46 catches (70.8% catch rate) for 431 yards, and two touchdowns. Furthermore, Berrios had two rushing touchdowns and 471 scrimmage yards. He carved out a great role for himself in Mike LaFleur’s offense, particularly down the stretch of the 2021 season.

Most notably, in 2021, was Berrios’ special teams’ dominance. As a kick returner, he averaged a ridiculous 30.4 yards per return with a 102-yard touchdown. It led to first-team All-Pro honors. Berrios also averaged 13.4 yards per return on punts, his best amount in a year with the Jets.

As stated, though, 2022 was certainly not Berrios’ year. His catch rate dropped to 56.3%. On 32 targets, he caught just 18 passes for 145 yards and did not have a receiving touchdown. He did have another good year rushing, though, with nine carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

All in all, Berrios finishes his four-year Jets tenure with 107 catches, 1,085 yards, and five touchdowns with another 160 yards and four scores on the ground. It was certainly a good run Berrios had with the Jets. He improved each of his first three years with the team. Unfortunately, his down year in 2022, paired with the Jets being cap-strapped, led to this being a move the Jets had to make.