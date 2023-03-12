New York Jets re-sign Quincy Williams to 3-year deal

Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets re-signed their top free agent, 26-year-old linebacker, Quincy Williams, to a three-year, $18 million contract that can reach up to $21 million with incentives. On average, $6 million per year for Williams. This report came from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Shortly after Pelissero’s initial report, Rich Cimini of ESPN shared that $9 million of this deal for Williams is guaranteed.

The New York Jets make the right move in re-signing Quincy Williams:

There were many reasons as to why re-signing Williams was logical for the Jets. As noted, he was the best player that the team had set to hit the market. Not to mention, in Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s defensive system, Williams took a huge leap from year one to year two. Now, going into year three, with his talent level, Williams should only keep growing.

Whether it be Williams’ speed and range athletically, tackling power and physicality, or, the effort and energy he always plays with, there is so much to love. He is coming off a very good year in which he recorded 106 total tackles (12 for loss) and three sacks.

Williams showed tremendous progress in terms of keeping mental mistakes at a minimum in 2022, a significant reason for the huge step in his development. Now, Williams can continue to keep on building with the Jets as he likely enters his prime years.