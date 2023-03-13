New York Jets place 2nd Round Tender on RFA Bryce Huff

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) tries to make a pass in the fourth quarter as Dolphins tackle Greg Little (75) blocks Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff (47). Sunday, October 9, 2022 Jets Vs Dolphins

The New York Jets placed the second-round tender on restricted free-agent, defensive end, Bryce Huff this morning before unrestricted free agency gets underway. Per Over The Cap, Huff’s salary for this year, barring an extension, will be $4.3 million.

New York Jets assign second-round tender to Bryce Huff:

Huff has completed three years with the Jets after being added by the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Going undrafted is the reason why Huff is eligible for restricted free agency going into year four and why the Jets can still fairly easily retain him.

Since joining the Jets in 2020, Huff has played in 37 games. He recorded two sacks in both 2020 and 2021. Huff absolutely broke out in 2022, posting 3.5 sacks and 36 pressures on just 191 snaps played all year. He established himself exceptionally well in a key third down and two-minute situation edge rush specialist role for the Jets’ fourth-ranked defense.

Huff is still just 24 and will turn 25 years old next month. He is a very young player who should just be hitting his prime years. Only going into year four of his career, Huff should have an integral role as a pass rusher moving forward with the Jets.

Huff has a lot of natural pass-rush ability. Whether it be his bend with his smaller height, his fast get-off and closing speed, or, his variety of moves, Huff offers so much to the Jets’ defensive front. It will be fascinating to see if his role expands more into being an every-down player and whether he can consistently hold up against the run. Lastly, it will be interesting to see if the Jets and Huff do work toward an extension this offseason. Regardless, they will have an important asset to their defense in 2023.