New York Jets ‘had conversations’ with Aaron Rodgers Monday

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks up during the second half of a NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets spoke with Aaron Rodgers on Monday. This news came from Trey Wingo a little after midnight. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic and Connor Hughes of SNY, among others, have since confirmed the report.

In the initial report, Wingo shared that “nothing is imminent” but that “Rodgers is open to the idea” of coming to the Jets. As noted by Rosenblatt, though, Rodgers still has to make an official decision on what he wants to do. Hughes did report that the Packers will give him what he wants and that the expectation is that he will let them know soon.

Could an Aaron Rodgers trade strike soon for the New York Jets?

As just pointed out by Rich Cimini of ESPN, the fact that the Jets and Rodgers spoke yesterday means that the Jets have gotten permission to talk with him, or else it would be tampering. Also, this permission is not given unless both teams have agreed to trade compensation.

So, now, we wait and hope for the best. First, that Rodgers is indeed all in on playing football in 2023. From there, he wants to be traded. Next, he is interested in coming to the Jets, and lastly, that trade compensation with regard to money and draft picks can be sorted out by the Jets and Packers.

Finally, this morning, Rodgers’ teammate, Aaron Jones, was on Good Morning Football. Jones was asked where he would want to see Rodgers if he were to be dealt. He said, “He can come here, to the Jets. … He’s in New York, he’s a star. … reunite with Hackett, somebody he knows.” It certainly seems as if the Jets have a good chance of landing Rodgers here. Now, they must get it done.