New York Jets eyeing Odell Beckham Jr. as team attends workout in Arizona

Sep 16, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) gets past New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole (34) and linebacker Neville Hewitt (46) to score a 89 yard touchdown during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Not only are the New York Jets in on a new quarterback, but possibly, a big-time wide receiver too. A report just came from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that the Jets are one of the teams in attendance for the workout Odell Beckham Jr. is holding in Arizona today.

The New York Jets will attend Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout:

Perhaps, this is just a case of the Jets doing their due diligence. However, it is still encouraging to know that they are at least in attendance for this workout Beckham is having.

Entering this offseason, outside of Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, the Jets have some questions at wide receiver. Braxton Berrios was let go yesterday. The status of Corey Davis is still unknown. Should the Jets release Davis, they would add $10.5 million in cap space, which would be a big help with their currently tight budget. That being said, it would create a need for a third wide receiver.

Ironically enough, when Sauce Gardner had Wilson and Breece Hall on his Twitch stream last night, Hall stated that he wants Beckham to come to the Jets.

Beckham, now 30 years old, certainly has some things to prove coming off an ACL injury. Should things go well for him today, though, with his skill and pedigree, Beckham can still be a potentially very good asset to the Jets’ offense.

Prior to Beckham’s ACL injury, he was playing some of his best football since possibly his days with the Giants. In eight regular-season games with the Rams in 2021, Beckham had 27 catches, 305 yards, and five touchdowns. On the Rams’ journey to winning Super Bowl 56, Beckham, in four games, had 21 catches, 288 yards, and two touchdowns, looking as explosive and dominant as ever.

The Jets will have to add a wide receiver at some point this offseason, whether it be a free agent, draft pick, or through a trade. With Beckham out on the market as a free agent, he could provide the Jets’ passing game with the spark it needs.